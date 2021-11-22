CS Mathar Rana directs officials to ensure essential items at fixed prices

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana on Monday chaired an important meeting regarding price control, corona vaccination and encroachment on government land to review measures of reducing price of imperative items and acceleration process of vaccination against COVID-19.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Aziz Ahmad Jamali, Brigadier 12 Corps Abrar, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Irfan Nawaz Memon and Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting via video link.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that corona vaccination needs to be further expedited and all the Deputy Commissioners should take steps for eradication of corona virus on priority basis and the services of Pakistan Army would also be sought in this regard.

He directed the health secretary to provide vaccination where needed.

The Chief Secretary directed the participants of the meeting to take effective measures to ensure the supply of essential items at fixed prices.

He issued instruction to the Divisional Commissioners to take strict steps to provide relief to the people and would not tolerate self-inflicted inflation.

He said that strict action should be taken against those who were selling essential commodities above the stipulated prices saying that action should also be taken against the hoarders.

He ordered the meeting to take steps to end encroachments on government lands.