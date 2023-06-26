CS, Minister visit Murree to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Provincial Minister for Primary Health and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday visited Murree to review the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha.

Presiding over a meeting at Jinnah House, the provincial health minister said that mobile clinics would be set up at Patriata and Lower Topa for the convenience of tourists.

He said that keeping in view the rush of tourists, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, 14 nurses had been appointed at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree to provide round-the-clock medical facilities to the residents and tourists.

Dr Jamal directed the officials of the provincial department to keep a close liaison with each to deal with any emergency.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary, Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha.

He asked the concerned officials to involve the local community in the cleanliness and beautification of the hill station.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to strictly follow the cleanliness, security and traffic management plan made for Eid-ul-Azha in Murree.

Zahid said that 18 departments in seven facility centres and one control room are on alert to assist tourists.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta on the occasion briefed the meeting that Murree's important places were being monitored with 26 CCTV cameras while a comprehensive plan had been devised to deal with traffic and land sliding issues.

He said that double parking was prohibited on roads and the number of vehicles entering and exiting Murree was also being counted for the smooth flow of traffic and to avoid traffic jams.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali briefed the meeting that 700 police personnel and 300 traffic wardens were deployed on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that Murree was divided into three security zones while the Dolphin force was also patrolling the area for the security of the tourists.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, CPO Rawalpindi Khalid Pamdani, ADCR Captain (retd) Qasim Ijaz, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, District Administration, Highways, Forests, Rescue-1122, Civil Defence, Health and other related departments were also present and briefed the meeting about their department's plans made for Eid-ul-Azha.