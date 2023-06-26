Open Menu

CS, Minister Visit Murree To Review Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

CS, Minister visit Murree to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Provincial Minister for Primary Health and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday visited Murree to review the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha.

Presiding over a meeting at Jinnah House, the provincial health minister said that mobile clinics would be set up at Patriata and Lower Topa for the convenience of tourists.

He said that keeping in view the rush of tourists, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, 14 nurses had been appointed at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree to provide round-the-clock medical facilities to the residents and tourists.

Dr Jamal directed the officials of the provincial department to keep a close liaison with each to deal with any emergency.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary, Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha.

He asked the concerned officials to involve the local community in the cleanliness and beautification of the hill station.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to strictly follow the cleanliness, security and traffic management plan made for Eid-ul-Azha in Murree.

Zahid said that 18 departments in seven facility centres and one control room are on alert to assist tourists.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta on the occasion briefed the meeting that Murree's important places were being monitored with 26 CCTV cameras while a comprehensive plan had been devised to deal with traffic and land sliding issues.

He said that double parking was prohibited on roads and the number of vehicles entering and exiting Murree was also being counted for the smooth flow of traffic and to avoid traffic jams.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali briefed the meeting that 700 police personnel and 300 traffic wardens were deployed on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that Murree was divided into three security zones while the Dolphin force was also patrolling the area for the security of the tourists.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, CPO Rawalpindi Khalid Pamdani, ADCR Captain (retd) Qasim Ijaz, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, District Administration, Highways, Forests, Rescue-1122, Civil Defence, Health and other related departments were also present and briefed the meeting about their department's plans made for Eid-ul-Azha.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Population Welfare Mobile Murree Vehicles Traffic Alert Rawalpindi Nasir

Recent Stories

Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, ..

Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, anti-state speeches case

28 minutes ago
 Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi ..

Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi’

46 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with ..

ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with HPCL of India

54 minutes ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

57 minutes ago
 DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy ..

DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy against nation

1 hour ago
 Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid ..

Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid Al Adha surge

2 hours ago
Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pa ..

Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pakistan’s Digital Agency of t ..

2 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, ce ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, celebrating GoChat&#039;s record ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at ..

Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at World Games Berlin 2023

2 hours ago
 Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#03 ..

Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#039;My Sustainable City&#039; in ..

2 hours ago
 ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency ..

ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency and crisis management in Abu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan