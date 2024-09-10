Open Menu

CS Orders 100pc Coverage Of Missed Children In Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM

CS orders 100pc coverage of missed children in anti-polio drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed officials of the health department that 100 per cent coverage of missed children be ensured during the anti-polio campaign which continues in 15 districts of the province and micro-plans be rearranged to achieve the goal.

He issued this directive while presiding over a video link meeting of the deputy commissioners here on Tuesday.

The chief secretary said that all deputy commissioners should personally monitor the ongoing anti-polio campaign in 15 districts. He said that continuous efforts are needed for the complete eradication of polio, adding that everyone should work together with national spirit to make the country polio-free. He sought a report on the environmental samples found positive in Chakwal and Sahiwal.

The officials of the health department gave a briefing about the campaign. They said that the drive against polio is under way in 15 districts of Punjab and 3.8 million children were given vaccine on the first day. They said that during the anti-polio campaign, 13.9 million children would be immunised against the disease.

In Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, the anti-polio campaign would continue till September 15, while in other 12 districts, the drive would conclude on September 13. These 12 districts are - Attock, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar , Chakwal, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Primary Health/Head of Anti-Polio Programme Punjab, Khizar Afzaal.

