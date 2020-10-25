CS orders action against flour overpricing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique has ordered the deputy commissioners to take stern action against shopkeepers and dealers involved in overcharging for flour in Lahore, Gujranwala and Hafizabad.

He was presiding over a daily-review meeting on price control on Sunday, where additional IG Special Branch presented a report on overcharging in Lahore, Gujranwala and Hafizabad.

The chief secretary said that as per the directives of the prime minister and Punjab chief minister, monitoring of prices and availability of essential commodities was being carried out through the Special Branch, Intelligence Bureau, and Urban Unit. He asked the field officers to review the quality, supply, prices of commodities and other arrangements at Sahulat bazaars and make them better.

The CS ordered all deputy commissioners to prepare a list of demand and supply of essential commodities in their districts for the whole year to make sure there was no shortage of any item. The short supply was the main reason for the increase in prices, he remarked. Another direction was about listing the major busy markets in cities to help narrow down the areas for inspections.

The meeting was briefed that around 339 Sahulat bazaars have been made functional across the province to ensure the availability of essential items, including flour and sugar, at discounted rates.