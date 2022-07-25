CS orders action against owners of transport used in smuggling

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all divisional commissioners to take action against the owners of the transport, used in smuggling and keep the transport in custody until the decision of the case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all divisional commissioners to take action against the owners of the transport, used in smuggling and keep the transport in custody until the decision of the case.

He gave this directive while presiding over a video-link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The meeting reviewed the availability of urea fertilizer, measures to control smuggling and dengue.

The chief secretary said that there are reports of smuggling of urea fertilizer, wheat and flour from bordering districts. He asked the deputy commissioners of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Attock and Bhakkar to take special measures to prevent smuggling. He said that the availability of urea at fixed rates would be ensured and strict action would be taken against those selling it at higher prices.

The CS said that after the recent rains, there is a fear of increase in dengue cases, adding that anti-dengue activities should be intensified in all the districts and special attention should be given to improve the process of monitoring, surveillance, and reporting.

All divisional commissioners gave briefing to the meeting through video-link. The meeting briefed that 24 check-posts had been established in DG Khan to prevent smuggling. On Sunday, 1,400 bags of smuggled wheat were confiscated in Gujranwala, while 74 cases have been registered so far in Rawalpindi. The administrative secretaries of agriculture, industries department and related officers concerned participated in the meeting.