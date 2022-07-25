UrduPoint.com

CS Orders Action Against Owners Of Transport Used In Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2022 | 07:55 PM

CS orders action against owners of transport used in smuggling

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all divisional commissioners to take action against the owners of the transport, used in smuggling and keep the transport in custody until the decision of the case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all divisional commissioners to take action against the owners of the transport, used in smuggling and keep the transport in custody until the decision of the case.

He gave this directive while presiding over a video-link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The meeting reviewed the availability of urea fertilizer, measures to control smuggling and dengue.

The chief secretary said that there are reports of smuggling of urea fertilizer, wheat and flour from bordering districts. He asked the deputy commissioners of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Attock and Bhakkar to take special measures to prevent smuggling. He said that the availability of urea at fixed rates would be ensured and strict action would be taken against those selling it at higher prices.

The CS said that after the recent rains, there is a fear of increase in dengue cases, adding that anti-dengue activities should be intensified in all the districts and special attention should be given to improve the process of monitoring, surveillance, and reporting.

All divisional commissioners gave briefing to the meeting through video-link. The meeting briefed that 24 check-posts had been established in DG Khan to prevent smuggling. On Sunday, 1,400 bags of smuggled wheat were confiscated in Gujranwala, while 74 cases have been registered so far in Rawalpindi. The administrative secretaries of agriculture, industries department and related officers concerned participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Agriculture Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Bhakkar Attock Sunday All From Wheat Rains Flour

Recent Stories

Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D ..

Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D Vapour Cloud Chamber Liquid Co ..

3 minutes ago
 NUST holds 18th annual National Engineering Roboti ..

NUST holds 18th annual National Engineering Robotics Contest (NERC)

6 minutes ago
 UVAS Syndicate approves Rs.3.632 billion budget

UVAS Syndicate approves Rs.3.632 billion budget

8 minutes ago
 Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity ..

Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity Campaign for realme 9 4G

11 minutes ago
 Iran says it won't be rushed into 'quick' nuclear ..

Iran says it won't be rushed into 'quick' nuclear deal

7 minutes ago
 Messi, Neymar star as rampant PSG end Japan tour i ..

Messi, Neymar star as rampant PSG end Japan tour in style

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.