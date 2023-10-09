CS orders depts to depute grievance redressal commissioners

Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has ordered all the departments to depute grievance redressal commissioners for timely disposal of complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has ordered all the departments to depute grievance redressal commissioners for timely disposal of complaints.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of the Administrative Secretaries’ Committee at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

The Chief Secretary said that all departments should ensure early redress of grievances to avoid unnecessary litigation. He mentioned that the people would get relief from resolution of their complaints at the departmental level.

He ordered that all departments should set up a portal to send pension cases online to the Accountant General’s office, adding that there should be no delay in the issuance of pension. He said that all service records and pension papers should be completed two years before the date of retirement.

He said that the use of technology is indispensable to deal with the challenges of the 21st century.

He suggested that the government officials must bring innovation in the working methods to improve performance. He said that the start of paperless working in departments has not only minimized expenses but also accelerated the pace of work. He said that an e-procurement system is being introduced in the departments to ensure transparency.

The Chief Secretary also appreciated the reforms being carried out by the Accountant General Office for issuance of pensions and payment of bills. He said that the Financial Reporting and Data Integration Cell of the AG Office would help in proper allocation of resources and decision making.

Additional Accountant General Samya Mustansar gave a detailed briefing at the meeting.

The Senior Member board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Advocate General Punjab and administrative secretaries of all departments attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners participated through video link.