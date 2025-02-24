CS Orders Effective Price Monitoring
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government has intensified efforts to regulate the prices of essential commodities during the holy month of Ramazan and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has ordered the preparation of baseline data to ensure effective price monitoring.
The instructions were issued during a video conference with divisional commissioners held at the Civil Secretariat on Monday. The meeting decided that the prices of food items recorded on 24th February would serve as the baseline, against which prices during Ramazan would be compared.
The Chief Secretary emphasized that providing relief to the people during Ramazan is the government’s foremost priority.
He directed the administrative officers to ensure the availability of food items at officially-fixed rates. He also issued instructions to the divisional commissioners to mobilize price control magistrates in the field.
The Chief Secretary stressed the need to closely monitor the demand and supply of essential commodities, ensuring no shortages of fruits, vegetables, or other items. He warned that stern action would be taken against profiteers and hoarders. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Price Control and relevant officials, with all divisional commissioners joining via video link.
