CS orders for effective axle load management system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday directed the transport department

to make the axle load management system more effective in the province.

He gave this directive while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting decided that the toll tax on all roads would be collected online to

ensure transparency.

The chief secretary said that axle load management was being successfully implemented

on 1700 kilometers of highways in the province and permanent weigh stations had been established

at nine places in the province for checking freight vehicles. He said that as per law, an action was

being taken against vehicles for overloading.

The chief secretary said that roads built at a cost of billions of rupees were damaged due to non-implementation

of axle load laws, adding that accidents and damage to roads could be avoided through axle load management.

He lauded Secretary Transport Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and Chairman PITB Faisal Yusuf for their efforts in the successful implementation of axle load management system.

The chief secretary said that instead of constructing new roads, priority was given to the repair

and reconstruction of 133 inter-district roads and work on 104 roads of these roads would be

completed soon.

Transport Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that signboards

regarding the weight limit for freight vehicles had been installed at the entrances of all the districts.

He said that with the assistance of the National Highways and Motorway Police, Punjab Highways Police, axle load rules had been implemented on 17 important corridors.

The administrative secretaries of different departments, including law, communications and works, officials of Punjab Highways Police and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners participated through video link.