CS orders for preparing lists of lockdown-hit industrial labourers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has directed the authorities concerned to prepare lists of industrial labourers rendered jobless by the lockdown in the province.

He issued these directions while addressing a meeting, held here on Tuesday to review the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic in the province.

The chief secretary said that the government was fully aware of the financial problems being faced by daily-wagers due to coronavirus, and taking concrete measures to provide relief to them.

He said that under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Programme, distribution of financial aid among deserving persons was under way in the province.

The CS said that the best healthcare for coronavirus patients as well as protective gears for doctors and paramedics was being provided.

He ordered the officers that transportation of wheat and pulses by licence-holder dealers and Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) should not be stopped to ensure uninterrupted supply of the commodities in the province.

He said that farmers would be given all possible facilities during wheat harvest and procurement campaign.

The meeting was briefed that participants in the Tablighi Ijtema from other provinces, who had completed 14-day quarantine and tested negative for coronavirus, have started leaving for their hometowns. The first batch of the preachers consisted of 465 persons, said the additional chief secretary (home).

The meeting was told that arrangements have been completed in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi in connection with arrival of passengers from abroad.

Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed and officers concerned attended the meeting, while divisional commissioners and regional police officers joined through video-link.