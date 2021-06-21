CS orders for vibrant role of AJK Tourism Dept for promoting tourism industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan Monday underlined the need to extend maximum facilities to the tourists for the promotion of tourism industry in the scenic State of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He was speaking at a briefing given by the Secretary Tourism AJK government held in the State metropolis.

The CS said that since there was an extensive potential of tourism in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and steps should be intensified to bring the old civilization and culture before the world and also to take concrete steps for income generation in the tourism sector.

He said " picturesque Sharda in Neelam valley is linked with rich culture, centuries old Kashmiri civilization and cultural heritage enriched with a deep interest in Buddhists and Hinduism in this civilization".

The CS directed the state tourism department to take practical steps to bring these civilizations before the world to promote domestic and intersectional tourism in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Meanwhile addressing another briefing given by the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell, the AJK Chief Secretary directed the KLC management to improve their professional skills and capabilities to counter the Indian baseless propaganda on Kashmir and stressed the need to meet the challenges of media war with utilizing complete professional capabilities.

He said "we will have to present the Kashmir issue strenuously before the international community and the vibrant role of the Kashmir Liberation Cell in this regard is vital to meet the challenges", he added.