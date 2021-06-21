UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CS Orders For Vibrant Role Of AJK Tourism Dept For Promoting Tourism Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:59 PM

CS orders for vibrant role of AJK Tourism Dept for promoting tourism industry

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan Monday underlined the need to extend maximum facilities to the tourists for the promotion of tourism industry in the scenic State of Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan Monday underlined the need to extend maximum facilities to the tourists for the promotion of tourism industry in the scenic State of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He was speaking at a briefing given by the Secretary Tourism AJK government held in the State metropolis.

The CS said that since there was an extensive potential of tourism in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and steps should be intensified to bring the old civilization and culture before the world and also to take concrete steps for income generation in the tourism sector.

He said " picturesque Sharda in Neelam valley is linked with rich culture, centuries old Kashmiri civilization and cultural heritage enriched with a deep interest in Buddhists and Hinduism in this civilization".

The CS directed the state tourism department to take practical steps to bring these civilizations before the world to promote domestic and intersectional tourism in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Meanwhile addressing another briefing given by the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell, the AJK Chief Secretary directed the KLC management to improve their professional skills and capabilities to counter the Indian baseless propaganda on Kashmir and stressed the need to meet the challenges of media war with utilizing complete professional capabilities.

He said "we will have to present the Kashmir issue strenuously before the international community and the vibrant role of the Kashmir Liberation Cell in this regard is vital to meet the challenges", he added.

Related Topics

India World Jammu Neelam Shakeel Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Government Industry

Recent Stories

Archaeologists to Exhibit Joint Projects With Russ ..

2 minutes ago

AJK law maker Chughtai laid to rest in Rawalakot

2 minutes ago

US Sanctions 16 Persons, 5 State Security Entities ..

8 minutes ago

Rain washes out fourth day of World Test Champions ..

8 minutes ago

Afghan leaders' visit to Washington DC, bilateral ..

8 minutes ago

DC for crackdown against overpricing, hoarding

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.