CS orders improving cleanliness, parking at Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Friday visited various parts of the Civil Secretariat and reviewed the parking and cleanliness arrangements.

He said that immediate steps should be taken to improve parking and sanitation on the Secretariat premises.

The chief secretary also issued instructions for setting up a new library at the Secretariat to preserve books.

The additional chief secretary, additional secretary welfare and officers concerned were also present.