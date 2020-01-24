UrduPoint.com
CS Orders Intensifying Crackdown On Adulteration

Fri 24th January 2020

Punjab Chief Secretary Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan has ordered for intensifying campaign against adulteration in the province and taking stern action against those involved in this heinous act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan has ordered for intensifying campaign against adulteration in the province and taking stern action against those involved in this heinous act.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, he asked the officers to show no leniency to the persons involved in adulterating food items as they are enemies of people and country.

The CS was briefed on the actions taken over sale of expired chocolates, chips, rancid cocking oil, fake beverages and availability of stale food in restaurants and marriage halls.

He directed that crackdown on adulterators be expedited but there should be no harassment in the name of campaign against adulteration.

Director General Punjab Food Authority Irfan Memon briefed the meeting that during the month of December and January, 35 shops were sealed and a fine of Rs 791,000 was imposed on 246 shopkeepers over sale of adulterated milk.

Similarly, 519 shopkeepers were fined Rs 1,806,000 and 33 shops were sealed over sale of unwholesome meat.

