CS Orders Intensifying Crackdown On Smuggling, Hoarding

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman ordered all deputy commissioners on Thursday to intensify the ongoing crackdown on hoarding and smuggling across the province.

Presiding over a video-link meeting of deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here, he said that stern action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers as per law. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of food items in detail.

The chief secretary said that the main reason for the difference in the prices of vegetables and fruits in different cities is lack of supply. He said the role of administrative officers is very important in providing relief from inflation to people.

He also directed the urban unit to submit a detailed report on price comparison of commodities.

Secretary Industry Ehsan Bhutta gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that steps were being taken to make eatables available at fixed rates. The Additional IG Special Branch said that a crackdown on smuggling and hoarding was underway throughout the province and a large quantity of hoarded items had been recovered in various districts.

The administrative secretaries of industries, food, agriculture departments, urban unit chief executive officer and relevant officers participated in the meeting.

