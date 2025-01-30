Open Menu

CS Orders Officials To Accelerate Efforts To Ensure Facilities To Masses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM

Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan on Thursday directed the district administrations and departments to accelerate their efforts to ensure facilities to the masses aimed that to enhance the living standards of the citizen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan on Thursday directed the district administrations and departments to accelerate their efforts to ensure facilities to the masses aimed that to enhance the living standards of the citizens.

Shaleel Qadir said that the provincial government is taking efforts to utilize all available resources to provide maximum relief to the masses.

He made these remarks while addressing the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners in a meeting held on Thursday.

During the meeting, the construction of residences of Assistant Commissioners in various sub-divisions, the temporary deployment of teachers in schools, doctors in hospitals, the supply of medicines to hospitals, and the holding of open courts were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Communications and Works, Lal Jan Jafar, Secretary of Schools, Saleh Muhammad Nasar, Special Secretary of the Home Department, Nasir Dotani, while Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting via video link.

The chief secretary emphasized the importance of ensuring health services in hospitals and directed that medicines should be provided to avoid any inconvenience to patients.

Shakeel Qadir Khan also instructed all Deputy Commissioners to closely monitor the prices of essential food items in their respective districts to prevent violations of the official price list, as it directly impacts citizens.

He added, "It is not acceptable to paralyze the city's system under the guise of protests. He directed officers to ensure that roads are not blocked under any circumstances, as this causes undue hardship to travelers and the general public."

The CS further instructed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the holding of open courts in their districts, listen to public complaints attentively, and resolve them promptly.

He instructed DCs to take all necessary actions to address public issues and ensure immediate implementation of solutions for all complaints.

The meeting also revealed that Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have conducted 27,490 visits, including inspections of hospitals, markets, and schools.

The results indicated that 6,125 teachers were found absent from schools. As a consequence, 372 teachers were dismissed, 267 were suspended, 1,124 received show-cause notices, and 161 were given warnings.

Moreover, 2,153 teachers were issued clarifications, and 727 out of 3,702 schools became operational. Following the completion of the SBK and contract recruitment process, 2,975 schools will be fully operational.

More Stories From Pakistan