UrduPoint.com

CS Orders PC-I For Repair Of Lahore Museum's Building

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:12 PM

CS orders PC-I for repair of Lahore Museum's building

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Thursday directed the authorities of Lahore Museum to immediately prepare a PC-1 for the reconstruction and repair of the museum's building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Thursday directed the authorities of Lahore Museum to immediately prepare a PC-1 for the reconstruction and repair of the museum's building.

He issued this directive while visiting Lahore Museum here.

The Chief Secretary along with Additional Chief Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza visited various galleries of the museum and inspected the roofs and walls affected by rainwater.

The Chief Secretary said that due to roofs leakage, antiques, valuable historical artefacts and objects were likely to be damaged. He directed that the repair work of roofs be started on priority basis, adding that historical and cultural heritage was a national asset and its protection was the collective responsibility of all.

He said that all possible resources would be provided for the upgradation of the museum.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab All

Recent Stories

SAU VC expresses concern over economic situation i ..

SAU VC expresses concern over economic situation in Sindh

54 seconds ago
 Ceremony held to mark World Anti-Corruption Day at ..

Ceremony held to mark World Anti-Corruption Day at Governor House Quetta

57 seconds ago
 Nigerian state restricts food aid despite crisis

Nigerian state restricts food aid despite crisis

58 seconds ago
 Shafqat meets Egyptian Education Minister

Shafqat meets Egyptian Education Minister

1 minute ago
 Omicron spreading in Africa but data suggests 'les ..

Omicron spreading in Africa but data suggests 'less severe': WHO

5 minutes ago
 Govt announces Friday as holiday in Tando Allahyar ..

Govt announces Friday as holiday in Tando Allahyar district on Watayo Fakeer's U ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.