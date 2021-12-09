Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Thursday directed the authorities of Lahore Museum to immediately prepare a PC-1 for the reconstruction and repair of the museum's building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Thursday directed the authorities of Lahore Museum to immediately prepare a PC-1 for the reconstruction and repair of the museum's building.

He issued this directive while visiting Lahore Museum here.

The Chief Secretary along with Additional Chief Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza visited various galleries of the museum and inspected the roofs and walls affected by rainwater.

The Chief Secretary said that due to roofs leakage, antiques, valuable historical artefacts and objects were likely to be damaged. He directed that the repair work of roofs be started on priority basis, adding that historical and cultural heritage was a national asset and its protection was the collective responsibility of all.

He said that all possible resources would be provided for the upgradation of the museum.