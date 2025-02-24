CS Orders Preparing Baseline Data For Price Monitoring During Ramzan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government, on the directives of the chief minister, has intensified efforts
to regulate prices of essential commodities during the holy month of Ramzan and
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has ordered the preparation of baseline
data to ensure effective price monitoring.
The instructions were issued during a video conference with commissioners held at the
Civil Secretariat on Monday.
The meeting decided that the prices of food items recorded on the 24th of February would serve
as the baseline, against which prices during Ramzan would be compared.
The chief secretary emphasized that providing relief to people during Ramzan is the government’s
foremost priority.
He directed the administrative officers to ensure availability of food items at officially-fixed rates.
He also issued instructions to the divisional commissioners to mobilize price control magistrates
in the field.
The chief secretary stressed the need to closely monitor the demand and supply of essential
commodities, ensuring no shortages of fruits, vegetables, or other items. He warned that stern
action would be taken against profiteers and hoarders.
The meeting was attended by the secretary of Price Control and relevant officials, with all
divisional commissioners joining via video link.
