CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 07:25 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A delegation of Karachi Press Club (KPC), led by its President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, met Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah.

They held a detailed discussion on the allottment of plots to Karachi Press Club new members, lease of LDA , solarization of KPC, MDA Plots, developmental projects, and other issues.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information Department Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, KPC Joint Secretary KPC Muhammad Munsif, Secretary Plot Committee KPC Shams Keerio, Special Secretary Local Government, Director General KDA, MDA, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, President and Secretary of Karachi Press Club briefed on the problems faced by members, including plot allotment and development schemes. Chief Secretary Sindh listened attentively to the issues and assured full cooperation for the welfare of the Press Club.

The Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, assured the delegation of resolving the issues related to the allocated land for the Press Club and its development. He directed the relevant departments to take necessary actions. He emphasized that the Karachi Press Club is a historical institution, and the needs of its members will be addressed on a priority basis.

The government will take all possible measures to bring positive changes in the lives of the Press Club members. Secretary Information Department Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon briefed on the progress regarding the decisions made in the committee meeting chaired by him.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the President of Karachi Press Club thanked the Sindh government for the assurances given regarding the resolution to issues and expressed hope that, with the government's support, positive changes will come in the lives of Press Club members.

