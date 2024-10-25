CS Orders Prompt Resolution To KPC Issues, Discuss Solarization Of KPC, MDA Plots
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 07:25 PM
A delegation of Karachi Press Club (KPC), led by its President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, met Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A delegation of Karachi Press Club (KPC), led by its President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, met Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah.
They held a detailed discussion on the allottment of plots to Karachi Press Club new members, lease of LDA , solarization of KPC, MDA Plots, developmental projects, and other issues.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Information Department Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, KPC Joint Secretary KPC Muhammad Munsif, Secretary Plot Committee KPC Shams Keerio, Special Secretary Local Government, Director General KDA, MDA, and other relevant officials.
During the meeting, President and Secretary of Karachi Press Club briefed on the problems faced by members, including plot allotment and development schemes. Chief Secretary Sindh listened attentively to the issues and assured full cooperation for the welfare of the Press Club.
The Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, assured the delegation of resolving the issues related to the allocated land for the Press Club and its development. He directed the relevant departments to take necessary actions. He emphasized that the Karachi Press Club is a historical institution, and the needs of its members will be addressed on a priority basis.
The government will take all possible measures to bring positive changes in the lives of the Press Club members. Secretary Information Department Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon briefed on the progress regarding the decisions made in the committee meeting chaired by him.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the President of Karachi Press Club thanked the Sindh government for the assurances given regarding the resolution to issues and expressed hope that, with the government's support, positive changes will come in the lives of Press Club members.
Recent Stories
Ten FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in D.I Khan
NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit
Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage ..
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation cer ..
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs ..
Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Saf ..
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind
Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ten FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in D.I Khan3 minutes ago
-
NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage at Mayo Hospital8 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation certificate to Christia ..8 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs' families8 minutes ago
-
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Safe City Project in Si ..8 minutes ago
-
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack21 minutes ago
-
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind15 minutes ago
-
Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 3011 minutes ago
-
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar11 minutes ago
-
Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad11 minutes ago
-
Abducted baby boy recovered after 11 days, female accused arrested11 minutes ago