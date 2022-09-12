CS orders strict action over dengue SOPs violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all deputy commissioners to speed up action against those violating dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He directed this while presiding over a meeting to review the measures being taken to control dengue in the province, at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. Additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries of various departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that no leniency should be shown over violation of dengue SOPs and action should be expedited in high risk districts, especially Rawalpindi. He said that culling of larvae was very important to control dengue, adding that special attention should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance in this regard.

He mentioned that continuity of collective efforts against dengue was a must to overcome the disease. He also asked the officers to continue work with the same spirit and dedication.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Secretary gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that 107 people were arrested and 712 cases were registered in different cities during a week for violating SOPs. The authorities arrested 65 people in Lahore, 11 in Rawalpindi, 16 in Gujranwala, 8 in Bhakkar, 4 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Chakwal and one in Attock.

He said that 2,278 confirmed dengue cases and four deaths had so far been reportedin the province this year.