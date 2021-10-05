UrduPoint.com

CS Orders Strict Action Over Violation Of Dengue SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

CS orders strict action over violation of dengue SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal Tuesday issued directions to the relevant authorities to take stern action over violation of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the dengue situation and medical facilities for the patients.

The CS said the protection of health and lives of people was of utmost importance to the government. He asked the officers not to show any leniency over violation of the dengue SOPs. He directed all the divisional commissioners to act against those who were not adhering to the precautions.

The chief secretary said that all departments were required to ensure implementation of the instructions regarding prevention of dengue. He also ordered for a timely response to the cases being reported from private hospitals and laboratories. He directed the health department to pay attention to the larviciding through micro plans in the districts which were at higher risk of the dengue outbreak.

The secretaries of the health departments gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. The participants were informed that 2,711 confirmed dengue patients and four deaths had been reported this year. After Lahore, dengue cases were also increasing in Rawalpindi and Sheikhupura. The Health Department had set up a 340-bed dengue field hospital at Expo Centre Lahore.

The deputy commissioner Lahore apprised the meeting of the details of the action taken against the violators of the SOPs. He said that the district administration got arrested 16 persons and registered 783 cases in Lahore during the last month.

The secretaries of health and industries departments, Chairman PITB, Director-General Public Relations, and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab Rawalpindi Sheikhupura All From Government

Recent Stories

National Centre of Meteorology participates in WET ..

National Centre of Meteorology participates in WETEX 2021

22 minutes ago
 SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable ..

SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable registered entities to list sh ..

1 hour ago
 National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

2 hours ago
 44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in Septembe ..

Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in September

1 hour ago
 Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: A ..

Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: ACS South Punjab

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.