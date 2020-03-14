CS orders strict implementation of instructions on coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan has ordered all the relevant departments and field officers that directions issued by the Federal and Punjab governments regarding prevention of coronavirus be implemented in letter and spirit.

He issued these orders while presiding over an emergent meeting at Camp Office. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of different departments including Primary and secondary healthcare, specialized healthcare, schools education, higher education, industries, housing, and irrigation, commissioner Lahore and DC Lahore whereas all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that protection of life and property of people was the prime responsibility of the government and no stone would be left unturned to fulfill that important responsibility.

He asked the officers to work diligently for prevention of coronavirus, considering it a 'national duty'.

The Chief Secretary issued instructions to the provincial departments to remain alert and keep close coordination with the federal government.

He directed all field officers to ensure compliance with the Punjab government's directions about closure of all educational institutes and ban on all kind of gatherings for next three weeks throughout the province.

He also asked them to get implemented orders regarding closure of all marriage/banquet halls, marquees, cancelation of all kind of religious congregations, ceremonies and public gatherings, and ban on meeting with prisoners in jails for three weeks across the province.

He directed that in wake of impending coronavirus alert, all educational institutes including schools, colleges, medical colleges, technical and vocational institutions and universities (both public and private) be kept closed for three weeks and all examinations being conducted or to be conducted during the coming three weeks be cancelled.

He said that all tuition centres and seminaries (Deeni Madaris) would also be closed and only foreign students might be allowed to reside in hostels of madaris. PSL matches will be played without crowds, he added.