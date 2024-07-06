Open Menu

CS Orders Strict Monitoring Of Flour, Wheat Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all deputy commissioners to strictly monitor prices of flour and wheat.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting held to review the prices and availability of food items, here on Saturday. The administrative secretaries of industries, food and relevant departments attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.

The chief secretary said that sale of food items including 'roti' at higher-than-the-fixed price is not acceptable in any case. He ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure hundred per cent implementation of the rates, fixed for roti.

He said that those who fleece consumers by creating artificial inflation would be dealt with an iron hand. He further said that responsibilities should be assigned to price magistrates after allocating areas to them.

The CS said that providing relief to people was priority of the government. He mentioned that there was no justification for difference in prices of vegetables in different cities, adding that the relevant market committee would be held responsible in case of price instability. The chief secretary also issued orders regarding display of the rate lists at conspicuous places at shops.

The administrative secretaries of industries and food departments gave a detailed briefing at the meeting.

