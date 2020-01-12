UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CS Orders To Ensure Availability Of Flour At Fixed Price

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

CS orders to ensure availability of flour at fixed price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has directed officers to ensure availability of flour at the price fixed by the government in the province.

He directed stern action against the flour mills which were not complying with the instructions. All field officers were also directed to monitor dispatch system of flour mills.

Chief Secretary was presiding over a meeting along with Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Minister for Industries at his camp office. All commissioners and deputy commissioners were directed to take measures against smuggling of flour and the artificial crisis of flour.

During the meeting, field officers were also instructed to keep laision with the district price committees and representatives of market committees for ensuring provision of vegetables, fruits, sugar, pulses, cooking oil and other edibles on the prices fixed by the government.

Secretary food told the Chief Secretary that introduction of grading system in the markets had increased the purchasing power of the customer since the said system ensured eradication of unfair pricing and no extra burden was being faced by consumers.

Similarly, progress on 'Home Delivery Service' of vegetables and fruits was also reviewed. Secretary Industries apprised the CS that at present 'Online Home Delivery Service' was functional in three cities including Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, and soon it would be started in Lahore and Gujranwala.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Oil Rawalpindi Gujranwala Progress Price Market All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Sulta ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends AI Retreat, launches p ..

1 hour ago

Smart Dubai launches ‘Smart Supplier’ app

2 hours ago

Formation of &quot;Emirates Council for Food Secur ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Charity House pledges US$1 million towards ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.