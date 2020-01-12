CS orders to ensure availability of flour at fixed price

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has directed officers to ensure availability of flour at the price fixed by the government in the province.

He directed stern action against the flour mills which were not complying with the instructions. All field officers were also directed to monitor dispatch system of flour mills.

Chief Secretary was presiding over a meeting along with Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Minister for Industries at his camp office. All commissioners and deputy commissioners were directed to take measures against smuggling of flour and the artificial crisis of flour.

During the meeting, field officers were also instructed to keep laision with the district price committees and representatives of market committees for ensuring provision of vegetables, fruits, sugar, pulses, cooking oil and other edibles on the prices fixed by the government.

Secretary food told the Chief Secretary that introduction of grading system in the markets had increased the purchasing power of the customer since the said system ensured eradication of unfair pricing and no extra burden was being faced by consumers.

Similarly, progress on 'Home Delivery Service' of vegetables and fruits was also reviewed. Secretary Industries apprised the CS that at present 'Online Home Delivery Service' was functional in three cities including Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, and soon it would be started in Lahore and Gujranwala.