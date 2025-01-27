CS orders transparency in Ramzan Package

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday instructed all deputy commissioners to gather authentic data of deserving individuals to ensure transparency in the Nigahban Ramzan Package. He emphasized that those in need must receive their rightful share.

The directive was issued during a video link meeting at the Civil Secretariat, which was attended by the CEO of Urban Unit, Chairman PITB, CEO of Punjab Social Protection Authority, and other relevant authorities. All divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated virtually.

The chief secretary stressed that registration in the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER) is mandatory to receive the Ramzan package and urged the deputy commissioners to complete the registration by February 15.

He reminded the officers that it is their duty to ensure that the needy receive their due assistance with respect and dignity under the Ramzan Package, calling on them to carry out their responsibilities with a spirit of public service.