CS pays surprise visit to Panahgah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal paid a surprise visit to Data Darbar Panahgah on Saturday evening and reviewed arrangements there.

He inspected different sections of the Panahgah and inquired the people staying there about the facilities being provided to them.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, the Chief Secretary ordered maintaining the same standards.