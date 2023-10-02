Open Menu

CS Pays Surprise Visit To Sialkot, Reviews Various Projects

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman paid a surprise visit to Sialkot on Monday and reviewed the projects of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP), construction work of Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital, Allama Iqbal Library and Government Khawaja Safdar Girls High School under the Model Schools Project

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman paid a surprise visit to Sialkot on Monday and reviewed the projects of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP), construction work of Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital, Allama Iqbal Library and Government Khawaja Safdar Girls High school under the Model Schools Project.
The Chief Secretary expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of work on the PICIIP projects and said that he had come to inspect the project himself on complaints from the citizens of Sialkot.
He directed the Commissioner Gujranwala to conduct third party evaluation of all projects and ensure completion of uplift schemes as per the timeline.
The chief secretary was briefed on the renovation of the hospital on the occasion of his visit to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital.


He said that the healthcare facilities should not be affected during this project worth Rs. 39 crores.
He asked the hospital administration to prepare a plan for shifting wards during the construction work.


The Chief Secretary directed that the project of making Allama Iqbal Library a state of the art facility should be completed as soon as possible.
He said that books for preparation of competitive exams and MDCAT should be available for students in the library.

He also issued instructions regarding provision of better internet, and facilities in the kids’ area of the library.
On the occasion of his visit to Government Khawaja Safdar Girls High School, the Chief Secretary inspected the renovation work being carried out under the Model Schools Project.


He directed that attention should be paid to the improvement of classrooms to provide better curricular facilities to the students and to ensure the use of funds with planning.
Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Shah Mir Iqbal, ADC (Revenue) Muhammad Iqbal, ADC(G) Syed Asad Raza Kazmi were also present on the occasion.

