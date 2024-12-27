CS pays tribute to martyr Major Awais

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhray has paid tribute to Major Muhammad Awais who was martyred in fight against miscreants in North Waziristan.

In a message issued here Friday, KP CS prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family members.

He also paid tribute to security forces for conducting successful operations against miscreants in Waziristan and Bannu.