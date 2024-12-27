CS Pays Tribute To Martyr Major Awais
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhray has paid tribute to Major Muhammad Awais who was martyred in fight against miscreants in North Waziristan.
In a message issued here Friday, KP CS prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family members.
He also paid tribute to security forces for conducting successful operations against miscreants in Waziristan and Bannu.
Recent Stories
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Student council form at IMCG F-7/2 through election1 minute ago
-
Gujar Khan hospital doctor held for stealing ECG machine1 minute ago
-
CS pays tribute to martyr Major Awais1 minute ago
-
Govt. encourages volunteer repatriation of Afghan refugees: Muqam2 minutes ago
-
17th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed in Sargodha11 minutes ago
-
CDA, NAB join hands to strengthen transparency, accountability11 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing his son12 minutes ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Sindh21 minutes ago
-
Environmental approval committee reviews progress in Lodhran21 minutes ago
-
BISP organizes Quran recitation event on BB's death anniversary31 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on deficiency of vitamin A and D held32 minutes ago
-
ACE KP recovers Rs 7.3mn for construction irregularities41 minutes ago