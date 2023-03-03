CS plants sapling in Civil Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman on Friday planted a sapling in the lawn of Civil Secretariat in connection with the spring tree plantation campaign.

The authorities have set a target of planting 30 million saplings during the ongoing drive.

The chief secretary directed the departments to make the plantation campaign a success.

He said the main objective of the drive was to encourage people to plant more trees.

Meanwhile, officials of the forest department briefed the chief secretary that the spring plantation drive had been inaugurated by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on February 16 and about eight million saplings had been planted so far.

They said that eight million saplings would be planted by the government departments, and seven million by the defence department while 15 million saplings would be planted on private lands.

They mentioned that a plantation week would be celebrated in districts from March 3 to 10.

The additional chief secretary, secretary forest and other officers were also present.