CS Plants Saplings In Lawn Of Civil Secretariat
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 11:18 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman planted saplings in the lawn of Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.
He directed that the plantation drive be made a success. He said that the main objective of the campaign is to encourage people to plant more trees.
He said that proper care should be given after planting the saplings.
The Chief Secretary also ordered the forest department to start an awareness campaign about the environmental and economic benefits of trees.
The Senior Member board of Revenue, Secretary Forest and officers concerned were present on the occasion.
