UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CS Presents Rs 1.2 Bln Cheque For Corona Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

CS presents Rs 1.2 bln cheque for corona fund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik presented a cheque worth Rs.1.2 billion to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday for CM Fund for Corona Control.

The CM appreciated the philanthropic passion of the government employees as they had set an example of sacrifice for the ailing humanity.

The impecunious strata were badly affected and the government spent the donations in a transparent manner to rehabilitate the affectees, he added.

It was satisfying that the nation had always faced every challenge head-on and emerged successfully from difficult situations. It was also important to follow SOPs to avoid a second corona wave and social distancing should be followed, the CM added.

Usman Buzdar said people should avoid visiting populous places and follow governmental instructions in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab From Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Spotlight on Pakistan amid re-election to UN Human ..

8 minutes ago

Finance Ministry launches Phase II of Accrual Acco ..

24 minutes ago

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

46 minutes ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.