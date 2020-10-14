CS presents Rs 1.2 bln cheque for corona fund

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik presented a cheque worth Rs.1.2 billion to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday for CM Fund for Corona Control.

The CM appreciated the philanthropic passion of the government employees as they had set an example of sacrifice for the ailing humanity.

The impecunious strata were badly affected and the government spent the donations in a transparent manner to rehabilitate the affectees, he added.

It was satisfying that the nation had always faced every challenge head-on and emerged successfully from difficult situations. It was also important to follow SOPs to avoid a second corona wave and social distancing should be followed, the CM added.

Usman Buzdar said people should avoid visiting populous places and follow governmental instructions in letter and spirit.