CS Punjab Kamran Ali briefed

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration and the concerned departments are taking necessary steps to resolve the issues under the 18-point agenda of Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, in Narowal district.

The agenda includes- sanitation, drainage, wall chalking, safe road crossing for students near educational institutions, repair and maintenance of faulty street lights, dumping of garbage and other public issues.

Under the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar, the solution of the basic problems was being ensured through concrete and coordinated measures throughout the district.

During video link briefing given to the Chief Secretary Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar said that during the last two weeks, 79 open manholes were covered and 100 percent manholes were covered in 74 union councils and 25 wards. She said that road signs have been installed at 2192 places across the district in front of educational institutions to ensure safe road crossing for students while 32 faulty street lights have been restored.

She said that during the same period, 555 metric tons of garbage related to sewerage and drainage has been shifted to the designated dumping points.

DC further said that whitewashing, cleaning and other basic facilities have been ensured at 37 bus stands across the district while cleaning process has been completed in 626 offices of Health department.

She said that action has been taken against the owners of 493 smoke emitting vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner expressed determination that all possible measures and resources are being utilized for resolving public issues and grievances and in this regard the performance of the concerned departments is also being monitored continuously.

She said that departmental action will be taken against those who perform poorly.