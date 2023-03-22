CS Punjab visits free flour points

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Wednesday visited various free flour points setup in the city and checked the distribution of flour bags among deserving people.

According to a spokesperson here,Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Saeed ,RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed, Deputy Commissioner Okara Dr.

Muhammad Zeeshan and others concerned officials briefed about the facilities being provided to the citizens at the points.

The CS said that the previous governments was providing a subsidy of only Rs 100 on each flour bag under ramzan package as well as the people compromised on the quality of goods.

He added the incumbent government was providing relief of billions of rupees under special Ramzan Package only for the destitute people.