CS Punjab visits Panahgah at Thokar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal paid a surprise visit to the Thokar Niaz Baig shelter home (Panahgah) on Monday.

He inspected different sections of the Panahgah and inquired the people staying there about the facilities being provided to them.

Expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, the Chief Secretary ordered maintaining the same standards.