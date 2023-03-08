UrduPoint.com

CS Punjab Visits Pirwadhai Bus Stand To Review Facilities For Passengers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

CS Punjab visits Pirwadhai Bus Stand to review facilities for passengers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman here on Wednesday visited General Bus Stand Pirwadhai and reviewed facilities for passengers.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman was accompanied by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on the occasion.

The CS visited different parts of the Bus Stand and also inspected male and female waiting areas.

He appreciated the cleanliness arrangements at the Bus Stand.

The Chief Secretary also appreciated the installation of an air conditioner in the passenger waiting area and directed immediate action on the complaints recorded on the register at the General Bus Stand.

"The renovation of the Pirwadhai bus stand is a commendable step," Zahid Akhtar Zaman said.

"All-out efforts will be made to provide the best possible facilities to the passengers at the bus stand," he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Male Rawalpindi Best

Recent Stories

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National C ..

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

5 minutes ago
 Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to ..

Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to support UAE Net Zero strategi ..

5 minutes ago
 EDGE to establish joint research and development c ..

EDGE to establish joint research and development centre for autonomous solutions ..

20 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisi ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisions for home loans and grants

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr ..

RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

1 hour ago
 Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrat ..

Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrations in 2022

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.