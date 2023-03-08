CS Punjab visits Pirwadhai Bus Stand to review facilities for passengers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman here on Wednesday visited General Bus Stand Pirwadhai and reviewed facilities for passengers.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman was accompanied by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on the occasion.

The CS visited different parts of the Bus Stand and also inspected male and female waiting areas.

He appreciated the cleanliness arrangements at the Bus Stand.

The Chief Secretary also appreciated the installation of an air conditioner in the passenger waiting area and directed immediate action on the complaints recorded on the register at the General Bus Stand.

"The renovation of the Pirwadhai bus stand is a commendable step," Zahid Akhtar Zaman said.

"All-out efforts will be made to provide the best possible facilities to the passengers at the bus stand," he added.