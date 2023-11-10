Open Menu

CS Punjab Wants Implementation Of E-procurement System In Deptts: ACS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 03:10 PM

CS Punjab wants implementation of E-procurement system in deptts: ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of South Punjab Saqib Zafar has assigned the task to Primary and Secondary Healthcare department South Punjab for adopting E-procurement system for tendering process and purchase of goods.

On the occasion of presentation regarding E-procurement system, Saqib Zafar said, "Primary and Secondary Healthcare will adopt this model and after its success it will be implemented in all other departments."

He said that complete guidance would be obtained from PEPRA regarding registration of vendors and other matters to make the tendering process completely transparent and foolproof.

He said, "Chief Secretary (CS) of Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman wants implementation of E-procurement system in all departments."

ACS was given complete briefing about user management, template design, committee module and configuration system.

Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Mahr Muhammad Hayat Lak, Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Deputy Secretary Admin Abdul Saboor Thakur and Section Officer Coordination Ahmed Rana were also present in the meeting.

Procurement Officer Anila Khalil and Section Officer Dr Zulqarnain gave presentation on E-procurement.

Related Topics

Punjab All From

Recent Stories

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

1 hour ago
 IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

2 hours ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

3 hours ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

3 hours ago
Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

3 hours ago
 PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Ga ..

PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in ..

Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in Karachi on Iqbal Day

16 hours ago
 Sterling left out of England squad again

Sterling left out of England squad again

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan