CS Punjab wants implementation of E-procurement system in deptts: ACS

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of South Punjab Saqib Zafar has assigned the task to Primary and Secondary Healthcare department South Punjab for adopting E-procurement system for tendering process and purchase of goods.

On the occasion of presentation regarding E-procurement system, Saqib Zafar said, "Primary and Secondary Healthcare will adopt this model and after its success it will be implemented in all other departments."

He said that complete guidance would be obtained from PEPRA regarding registration of vendors and other matters to make the tendering process completely transparent and foolproof.

He said, "Chief Secretary (CS) of Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman wants implementation of E-procurement system in all departments."

ACS was given complete briefing about user management, template design, committee module and configuration system.

Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Mahr Muhammad Hayat Lak, Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Deputy Secretary Admin Abdul Saboor Thakur and Section Officer Coordination Ahmed Rana were also present in the meeting.

Procurement Officer Anila Khalil and Section Officer Dr Zulqarnain gave presentation on E-procurement.