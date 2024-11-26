Open Menu

CS Reiterates Government Commitment To Ensure Rule Of Law

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has underscored the critical importance of restoring peace and stability in Kurram district reiterating the government's strong commitment to ensuring the rule of law

He was addressing a Grand Peace Jirga that was convened at Commissioner House Kohat to deliberate on prevailing situation in Kurram district and devise a roadmap for enduring peace.

He was addressing a Grand Peace Jirga that was convened at Commissioner House Kohat to deliberate on prevailing situation in Kurram district and devise a roadmap for enduring peace.

The Jirga was attended by leading religious figures of Sunni and Shia sects.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that a consultative process with local elders was integral to craft a sustainable peace framework.

He assured participants that the government would implement their suggestions and recommendations effectively.

He condemned the violence stating that such acts of inhumanity must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Anti-state and anti-social elements responsible for unrest in Kurram district would be brought to justice, he said.

Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah announced that all future meetings of Peace Jirga would continue in Kohat ensuring an ongoing consultation process to address pressing concerns and reinforce communal harmony.

