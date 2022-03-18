CS review preparations for second phase LG polls

A comprehensive review of the preparations for the second phase of the local government elections was carried out at the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :A comprehensive review of the preparations for the second phase of the local government elections was carried out at the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash here on Friday.

The Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inspector General Police, Secretary Home, Secretary Local Government Department attended the meeting in person while the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners concerned participated via video conference.

During the meeting, arrangements for the local government elections in the 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were finalized to ensure secure and transparent polling.