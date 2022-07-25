CS reviews arrangements for month-long Covid vaccination drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Monday chaired a video-link meeting of all Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers to review arrangements of Covid vaccination campaign starting from today 25th July to 25th August.

The Chief Secretary directed to carry out vaccination campaign in coordinated manner for realistic outcomes, improved coverage and promulgated enhanced restrictions in Covid hotspots.

The province recorded 81 coronavirus cases and one death on Sunday, with total 220,946 cases and 6,329 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The District Health Officers (DHOs), Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and DHQs have also been directed to prepare plans for achieving the targets of vaccination drive and focus on public places and offices like markets, education institutions, bus stands and BRT bus service in the provincial capital in the wake of rising number of Covid cases in the province.