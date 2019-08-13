CS reviews cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Tuesday visited the control room established by local government department for monitoring of cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The chief secretary also presided over a meeting to review the situation of sanitation, according to a handout issued here.

The chief secretary extended Eid greetings to government officials and appreciated them for performing their duties during holidays.

He also issued necessary directions to officers and asked them to perform their duties in more diligent and efficient manner.

He ordered that best arrangements be ensured by continuing the cleanliness till disposal of all offal of sacrificial animals.

Secretary local government department briefed the meeting that for the first time a cell had been set up at provincial level to monitor cleanliness on Eidul Azha and all commissioners, deputy commissioners and chief officers were coordinated to timely address complaints regarding cleanliness.

He mentioned that a whatsapp group had been created and a data of 40000 photos had also been collected.

Managing Director Lahore Waste Management Company told the meeting that more than 1,100,000 bags had been distributed for disposing of offal and the Green Lahore App had also been launched.

Those among present were secretary local government board and officers concerned.