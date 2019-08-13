UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CS Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

CS reviews cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Tuesday visited the control room established by local government department for monitoring of cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The chief secretary also presided over a meeting to review the situation of sanitation, according to a handout issued here.

The chief secretary extended Eid greetings to government officials and appreciated them for performing their duties during holidays.

He also issued necessary directions to officers and asked them to perform their duties in more diligent and efficient manner.

He ordered that best arrangements be ensured by continuing the cleanliness till disposal of all offal of sacrificial animals.

Secretary local government department briefed the meeting that for the first time a cell had been set up at provincial level to monitor cleanliness on Eidul Azha and all commissioners, deputy commissioners and chief officers were coordinated to timely address complaints regarding cleanliness.

He mentioned that a whatsapp group had been created and a data of 40000 photos had also been collected.

Managing Director Lahore Waste Management Company told the meeting that more than 1,100,000 bags had been distributed for disposing of offal and the Green Lahore App had also been launched.

Those among present were secretary local government board and officers concerned.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Holidays Company All Government Best WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

4 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

12 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

12 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

22 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.