CS reviews closure of Pak-Afghan border matters

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Capt (R) Fazil Asghar on Wednesday reviewed in detail the situation arising out of the closure of Pak-Afghan Border Chaman for resolving issues related of border on a permanent basis during chairing the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Industries Hafiz Abdul Majeed, Secretary Labor Bashir Khan Baazi, Commissioner Quetta Division Usman Ali Khan and officials of intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary said the closure issue of the Pak-Afghan border would be addressed under the mutual understanding because the closure of the border is linked to the employment of local people which is affecting hundreds of families.

While the provincial government is taking steps for the welfare of local people, he said saying that every possible effort would be made to resolve the border issue on a permanent basis and provide the best facilities to the traders. The meeting also gave various important suggestions for resolving the issue on a lasting basis.