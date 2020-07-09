UrduPoint.com
CS Reviews Closure Of Pak-Afghan Border Matters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Capt (R) Fazil Asghar reviewed the situation arising out of the closure of Pak-Afghan border Chaman for resolving issues related of border on a permanent basis during chairing the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Industries Hafiz Abdul Majeed, Secretary Labor Bashir Khan Baazi, Commissioner Quetta Division Usman Ali Khan and officials of security agencies attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary said the closure issue of the Pak-Afghan border would be addressed under the mutual understanding of both countries because the closure of the border was linked to the employment of local people which was affecting hundreds of families.

While the provincial government was taking steps for the welfare of local people, he said that every possible effort would be made to resolve the border issue on a permanent basis and provide the best facilities to the traders. The meeting also gave various important suggestions for resolving the issue on a lasting basis.

