CS reviews coronavirus condition, price checking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :A high level meeting of administrative secretaries Monday reviewed implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and discussed actions being underway against price hike across the province.

The meeting, held here at Civil Secretariat, was chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz which was also attended by Police Chief Dr Sanaullah Abbassi and all administrative secretaries of the province.

The meeting was informed that 75 percent cases of coronavirus have been reported from Peshawar and Hazara divisions so that implementation of SOPs was more needed in these localities.

The chief secretary stressed for execution of coronavirus SOPs in Masajid and other worship places. He directed the health department to take necessary steps for increasing the number of coronavirus tests from 5000 per day.

He also directed to ensure chasing of active corona cases with coordination of district administration.

Dr Kazim Niaz directed the Transport Department for execution of SOPs in passenger vehicles and said that Traffic Wardens should ensure checking of these vehicles.

He also directed the Auqaf Department for implementation of SOPs in Masajid and urged Ulema to create awareness among people through their sermons.

The meeting also evaluated availability of edible items on government's approved price list in the markets and the steps being taken against those making artificial price hikes.

The chief secretary directed commissioners, regional police officers, deputy commissioners and district police officers to curb the smuggling of flour and keep vigilant eye on transportation of 'Gurh'. He directed them carry out all the orders of the government with extra vigor.