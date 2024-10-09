Open Menu

CS Reviews Development Projects On Health, Education

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting in connection with the development projects of the Department of Health and Education (Schools).

He reviewed these development schemes during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Interior Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Education Secretary Saleh Muhammad Nasir, Secretary Health Saleh Muhammad Baloch and others.

The Chief Secretary said that the provincial government has included very important projects in the financial year 2024-2025 which contained plans to provide machinery for new hospitals and missing facilities in schools.

He said that according to the mission and vision of Chief Minister Balochistan, measures are being taken for the health department.

The provincial government is taking practical steps to ensure supply of modern machinery and medicines in all hospitals so that the people of Balochistan get the best health facilities, he said.

In which, he said that all government hospitals and medical centers in the province are being developed on modern lines.

The Chief Secretary directed that the provision of facilities should be given first priority while setting targets for progress on development projects and ensuring their implementation.

He said that unnecessary delay in completion of public welfare projects would not be tolerated in any case, saying that health and education are the priority sectors of our government and these two sectors to be prioritized in providing funds.

He directed that provision of clean drinking water and availability of washrooms should be ensured in all the schools of the province.

He also instructed to ensure the completion of development projects as soon as possible.

