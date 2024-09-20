CS Reviews Development Schemes: Emphasizes Timely Utilization Of Budget
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 12:10 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) On the Directives of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider Shah visited Hyderabad on Thursday to review progress of development schemes.
He also chaired a meeting at Shahbaz hall in this regard. The Chief Secretary emphasized the need for efficient and timely utilization of the 950 billion rupees development budget.
He expressed concern over the lack of inter-departmental cooperation, hindering effective budget usage. He emphasized formulating a multi-pronged strategy to address this issue.
According to a handout issued here on Thursday, the meeting was attended by additional chief secretary Syed Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary Finance, Secretary school education, Secretary planning and development, Secretary works and Service, Secretary Industrial Development, Secretary Universities and Boards, Chairman Planning and Development, Senior member board of Revenue, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Secretary Public Health Engineering, DIG Hyderabad, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Deputy Commissioner Dadu and other relevant officers.
The Chief Secretary highlighted the delayed completion of various schemes. Giving an example, he mentioned that in 2015, a scheme of a pumping station in Hyderabad was closed due to unavailability of a changeover instrument device worth Rs 2,500.
He warned the officers that the M&R funds would not be allowed to go to waste under any circumstances. He also urged officers to demonstrate seriousness in completing schemes, ensuring clean drinking water supply, and activating inactive (RO) plants.
On this occasion, the chairman planning and development Syed Najam Shah assured availability of funds but emphasized timely spending.
He advised that tenders should be issued immediately for the schemes which have not been tendered and revising or closing inactive projects.
While briefing the meeting the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon said that, Commissioner office formed a group to enhance mutual cooperation and communication among departments for improved performance.
However, he highlighted significant challenges, particularly the absence of a master plan for Hyderabad. He added that the planning and development department has now initiated the work for the master plan for Hyderabad.
He said that the continuous increase in Kachi Abadies and the growing population of the city is a big challenge, adding that urban flooding has caused considerable damage to the infrastructure of Hyderabad in the past. While Johi and Khairpur Nathan Shah cities were destroyed in the rains.
Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon revealed that 232 highway schemes, 97 building and education works, and several other projects were underway in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad Division has 25,610 schemes in progress, including 15,722 road projects, with some funds released and others pending.
Secretary School Education informed that the schemes of public schools in Ghotki, Sanghar, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Al Hiyar were kept in the budget by the Sindh government, in some districts 50% of the schools have been completed, while the finishing work is in pending at Tando Muhammad Khan Public School. Deputy Commissioner Dadu said in the briefing that there was a dire need for a NICVD unit in Dadu, therefore, they are considering starting it in the district hospital itself, and medical equipment and machinery is required. He also discussed challenges in completing the district headquarters hospital and Cadet College Kakkar.
