CS reviews digitalization of land records, E-Title Transfer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah on Friday presided over an important meeting regarding the digitization of land records and E-Title Transfer on the directives on the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member board of Revenue Baqaullah Unar, Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, Noor Ahmed Samo, Secretary of Information, Science & Technology (IS&TD), Government of Sindh, , Muhammad Nawaz Sohoo Secretary General Administration and officials of the Revenue Department.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah stated that the government aims to reduce unnecessary hassles for people visiting government offices repeatedly.

He emphasized that the digitization of land records and E-Title Transfer will provide convenience to the public by eliminating the need for frequent office visits and will enhance the efficiency of the process.

During the meeting it was informed that the digitization framework includes the revision and authentication of land records to ensure accuracy through manual rewriting of records such as V.F.VII-A and V.F.II, while incorporating CNIC numbers for clear ownership verification.

It also involves the creation of a digital land register that digitizes Village Form-I for detailed survey data and includes information on non-transferable land such as graveyards and villages.

The records are maintained through a blockchain-secured database architecture to ensure tamper-proof records and comprehensive CNIC-linked repositories for ownership confirmation. A web-based E-Transfer of Title Framework has also been introduced, which offers a seamless, paperless transaction system integrated with NADRA, FBR, Banks, and Government offices.

Title transfers will require biometric verification only at designated Peoples Service Centers to eliminate unnecessary delays.

The Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah said that the system will also help curb corruption by eliminating manual interventions and ensuring all transactions are digitally recorded.

He further stated that the pilot project has been initiated in Deh Matiari and Palijani (District and Taluka Matiari) and Deh Bagerji (Taluka and District Sukkur), where manual rewriting of records and a digital prototype in collaboration with IBA Sukkur is underway.

He also emphasized that this initiative aligns with the government's commitment to improving e-governance and public service delivery in Sindh.

Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah further stated that this initiative will soon be formally presented before the Chief Minister Sindh for the official launch of the application.