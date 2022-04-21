CS reviews implementation on Ramzan package

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the implementation of the Ramzan package and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the implementation of the Ramzan package and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar.

The meeting also deliberated on various proposals for providing a subsidy on ghee in Ramzan bazaars.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that the purpose of establishing Ramzan bazaars was to provide maximum relief to people. He said that everything including flour and sugar was available in abundance in Ramzan bazaars while agriculture fair price shops had been set up to provide vegetables and fruits at discounted rates.

Secretary Industries Wasif Khursheed gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that on the direction of the Prime Minister, a 10 kg bag of flour was available at Rs. 400 throughout the province while sugar was selling at Rs. 75 per kg in Ramzan bazaars.

He said that about 0.6 million people daily benefit from 317 Ramzan bazaars establishedacross the province. The administrative secretaries of food, finance, livestock, and information,commissioner Lahore, director-general public relations, and officers concerned attended the meeting.