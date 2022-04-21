UrduPoint.com

CS Reviews Implementation On Ramzan Package

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 05:07 PM

CS reviews implementation on Ramzan package

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the implementation of the Ramzan package and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the implementation of the Ramzan package and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar.

The meeting also deliberated on various proposals for providing a subsidy on ghee in Ramzan bazaars.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that the purpose of establishing Ramzan bazaars was to provide maximum relief to people. He said that everything including flour and sugar was available in abundance in Ramzan bazaars while agriculture fair price shops had been set up to provide vegetables and fruits at discounted rates.

Secretary Industries Wasif Khursheed gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that on the direction of the Prime Minister, a 10 kg bag of flour was available at Rs. 400 throughout the province while sugar was selling at Rs. 75 per kg in Ramzan bazaars.

He said that about 0.6 million people daily benefit from 317 Ramzan bazaars establishedacross the province. The administrative secretaries of food, finance, livestock, and information,commissioner Lahore, director-general public relations, and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister Punjab Agriculture Price From Million Flour

Recent Stories

DPO for strengthening of security for Ramzan, Eid ..

DPO for strengthening of security for Ramzan, Eid ul Fitr

9 minutes ago
 Security arrangements for PTI rally at Minar-e-Pa ..

Security arrangements for PTI rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab visits Sasta R ..

Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab visits Sasta Ramzan bazaars

10 minutes ago
 84th death anniversary of Dr Allama Iqbal observed ..

84th death anniversary of Dr Allama Iqbal observed in KP

10 minutes ago
 Water crisis grievously hit several areas of twin- ..

Water crisis grievously hit several areas of twin-cities

10 minutes ago
 New rates for daily use commodities fixed

New rates for daily use commodities fixed

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.