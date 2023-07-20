Open Menu

CS Reviews Muharram Arrangements, Price Control Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

CS reviews Muharram arrangements, price control measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Directing the deputy commissioners to ensure tight security, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that all possible steps would be taken to maintain the atmosphere of national unity, religious harmony and brotherhood during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He was presiding over a video-link meeting of all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed security arrangements for Muharram and price control measures.

The chief secretary said that the routes and timings fixed for Majalis and processions must be ensured and the administration should provide full support to the police for security arrangements. He added a contingency plan should be in place to deal with any emergency situation.

The chief secretary issued orders to tighten the security of foreigners, especially the Chinese, and asked the deputy commissioners to submit a report after holding meetings of the district intelligence committees.

The chief secretary said that supply of food items at fixed rates was the responsibility of administrative officers. He ordered the authorities to mobilize all the price control magistrates in the field to check profiteering. He mentioned that hoarding and profiteering was not acceptable in any case, adding that hoarded wheat should be seized and sold in the market.

The CS also issued instructions regarding improving hospitals and municipal services in the districts.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, secretaries of industries, food, livestock and other departments and officers concerned attended the meeting. All the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Related Topics

Police Punjab China Price Market All Wheat Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

51 minutes ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

1 hour ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

3 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

4 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

5 hours ago
Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

14 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

15 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan