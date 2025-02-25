CS reviews performance of health department

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review performance of health department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review performance of health department.

On the occasion, the CS was given a comprehensive briefing on overall functioning of the department including status of hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The briefing was attended by Secretary Health and other senior officials of department.

The meeting was also told about current status of the Sehat Card program and challenges faced by medical teaching hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary emphasized that health department should work under a well-coordinated strategy for reforms. He directed special attention toward improving healthcare facilities in remote areas and ensuring effective polio eradication efforts.

He said that enhancing healthcare facilities at local level would help reduce burden on urban hospitals. He also directed timely completion of priority projects.