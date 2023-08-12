CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Saturday reviewed preparations for the 76th Independence Day in a meeting held here at the Civil Secretariat.

Relevant administrative secretaries and other officials attended the meeting while commissioners and deputy commissioners joined through video link.

The Chief Secretary stated that Independence Day would be observed with great zeal and zeast this year as well.

He asked authorities to display national flags on government buildings and illuminate them with colourful lights. Flag hoisting, rallies, sports events and other activities should be organized at divisional headquarters and districts across the province, he added.

Likewise, educational institutions should conduct speech competitions, national songs and tableaus in connection with independence.

The Chief Secretary also ordered to finalize foolproof security arrangements and preparations for the special national day. He also stressed on highlighting Independence Day activities in newspapers, electronic and social media.

He elaborated that the essence of celebrating this day is to express love for the motherland, commitment to play a role in its development and prosperity, and to pay tribute to heroes of the freedom struggle.