CS reviews preparations for general elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary here on Friday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the general elections 2024.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home, ACS, Secretary Local Government Department, Finance Department, Police, and Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) officials.

ACS Home gave a detailed briefing to the meeting participants about the steps taken by the provincial government regarding preparations for upcoming general elections.

The CS said that holding transparent, free, and fair elections is the top priority of the provincial government and directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to establish special contact with district election commissioners and finalise the arrangements as soon as possible.

He directed authorities to ensure the provision of drinking water, washrooms, ramps for disabled persons and the installation of CCTV cameras in the polling stations as per the instructions of the ECP.

