CS reviews preparations for Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah here Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the holy month of Ramazan.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs, Abid Majeed, Secretaries of the Food, Social Welfare, Industries, and Local Government Departments and staff of the Performance Management and Reforms Unit.

Key aspects discussed included price fixation, establishment of monitoring mechanisms, quality assurance of essential commodities, prevention of hoarding, market assessment, waste management, crowd control, and a robust complaint resolution mechanism.

The meeting decided on the active involvement of traders, market associations, and consumer representatives to ensure fair pricing. The finalized prices would be widely publicized through social media, FM radio, print, and electronic media. It was decided that fixed prices would be uploaded on Price Control System in the Integrated Performance Management System (IPMS) managed by the PMRU.

It was also decided that Deputy Commissioners would establish at least one Price Monitoring Camp/Desk per district while dedicated teams would ensure compliance with price lists displayed at shops, conduct surprise inspections and address public complaints.

Participants of meeting agreed that a comprehensive mechanism would be devised to check quality of milk and food items and Halal Food Authority teams would be deployed to inspect quality of Sehri and Iftari items.

Meeting decided frequent surprise inspections of warehouses and storage facilities would be conducted to detect and penalize hoarding, weekly assessments of market inventories and supply chains, coordination with wholesalers, traders and suppliers to ensure adequate stock levels.

The Chief Secretary directed departments to ensure the timely implementation of these measures and maintain a high level of vigilance during Ramazan. He emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to facilitate the public and maintain market discipline during the holy month.

The Chief Secretary stated that the active presence of Price Control Magistrates, Food, Agriculture, Local Government, Industry departments, and the Food Authority is crucial for effective governance measures for Ramazan.

He also directed a robust reporting and complaint mechanism including mobile apps to address public grievances.